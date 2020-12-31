From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Every New Year’s Eve I find myself reflecting on life and what the future holds. My husband died recently and I know he is in heaven, so naturally heaven is on my mind more than what is happening here on earth. What are some of the differences between heaven and earth?
— H.G.
Dear H.G.: This world has been corrupted by sin, but Heaven has not. Man’s sin permeates the earth, and God’s glory perfects Heaven. God, the glory of Heaven, created Earth and gave it to the human race to care for and enjoy. Instead of obeying God’s instruction concerning the things of earth, man’s sin corrupted what was once a reflection of God’s perfection. As a result, the disease of sin has been passed to every generation. The Bible says, “God saw how corrupt the earth had become, for all the people on earth had corrupted their ways” (Genesis 6:12, NIV). “Earth is defiled by its people…. Therefore a curse consumes the earth; its people must bear their guilt” (Isaiah 24:5-6, NIV).
The earth groans because it has been marred by sin; like a crippling disease, sin distorts and devastates everything it touches. Sin corrupts and divides, but Heaven declares the glory of the Lord (Psalm 19:1). Heaven is the throne of God (Isaiah 66:1), and He is absolutely holy and without sin. But His love is so powerful and great that He made a way for sin’s curse to be removed, along with the guilt that stains our hearts and corrupts our world. God crucified sin on the cross by the blood of Christ who redeemed us from sin’s penalty. He died in our place, taking the judgment we deserve, presenting us faultless to His Father in Heaven.
Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world because He is the only One who can bridge the gap between Heaven and earth.