From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When the world’s desperately in need of peace and Jesus is proclaimed as the peacemaker, why did He tell people He came to divide people?
– J.D.
Dear J.D.: Mankind has within it the seeds of suspicion, violence, hatred, and destruction. The Bible speaks to mankind’s futility: “The way of peace they have not known” (Romans 3:17). Today there’s little personal, domestic, social, economic or political peace anywhere.
The human race continues its futile search for peace in all the wrong places, placing its hope in governments, successes or religions. Millions search for what can only be found in Christ. There have been men and women who had the ability to write a check for a million dollars, and would offer it, if it would bring them peace. But peace cannot be bought.
Jesus asked the question, “Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division” (Luke 12:51). Jesus was not saying that He prevented peace; He was giving fair warning that His message would divide people. After all, who likes to be told they are sinners who must repent? When Christ began His earthly ministry, He showed love, gave comfort and brought healing. The people’s response was to oppose Him, reject Him, arrest Him and kill Him.
The same people that talk of peace, lobby for it and convene peace conferences, are often the same people who are blinded by Satan who does not want the world to recognize the Source of peace. Satan does everything in his power to steer peace seekers away from the Peacemaker, Jesus Christ. But personal peace can be realized in the here and now. Jesus said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 16:33). The future does not hinge on the world situation, however grim it might become. It depends on what each person does about Jesus Christ.
