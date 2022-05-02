From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I want to be a “people person” but I’m an introvert and it’s difficult for me to open up to others. Is this just a personality trait and can it be changed?
— S.P.
Dear S.P.: There’s an old saying that no man’s an island. God is pleased when He sees mankind reach out to others in need. The Lord intends for people to have fellowship, to challenge and help one another. He gave us relationships to bring us joy and share His love.
While there are some who keep private thoughts to themselves, whether painful or joyful, we’re created to need others in our lives. A popular song years ago said, “People who need people, are the luckiest people in the world.” But more than that, we need Jesus Christ in our lives.
Christ left us an example to “follow His steps” (1 Peter 2:21). Humanity cries out for comfort in sorrow, light in darkness, peace in turmoil, rest in weariness, and healing in sickness. When we’re comforted and encouraged by the Lord, He expects us to do the same for those who cross our paths. We can all do better in asking God for help in communicating His comfort to those who need support by pointing them to the God of all comfort through His word – the Bible. We’re told in this great library of books that He is a refuge for the oppressed (Psalm 9:9), an ever-present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1), and His promises give life (Psalm 119:50). When we focus on others, it takes our minds off ourselves.
When we testify to how God helps us through our needs, it demonstrates Christ meeting our needs and this can speak to those who need a tender touch from the Savior. Jesus is the great Comforter and we are told to follow His example.