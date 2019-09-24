From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am taking a religion class in college and my professor tells me that the Bible is not a completed book but that it continues to change as times change, explaining why the Bible continues to be “brought up to date.” Is this true?
— B.S.
Dear B.S:: There has always been debate about Scripture. Questions such as “Is the Gospel of Jesus Christ complete, or do we need something else in addition to what the Bible tells us?”
Many have experienced a knock at the door from someone wanting to speak to us about their particular religious group. If they are invited in, we soon discover that they are convinced that their group has the full truth about God and salvation. If probed, we discover that they are convinced that the Bible’s message of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ is not enough; the message in the books “discovered” or written by their founder was also necessary.
But Jesus Christ is all we need — and the reason is because He alone is the Son of God, sent from Heaven as God’s final sacrifice for our sins. Cults deny this, but the Bible is clear: “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
God’s Word is all-sufficient. All we need to know in order to receive salvation and live a godly life is found within its pages. May we not be led astray or deceived by individuals promoting anything else but God’s truth.
The Bible is God’s book of promises and instruction. Unlike the books of men, it does not change or get out of date. How blessed we are when we make the Bible part of our daily life, for it is our map and our guide.