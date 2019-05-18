From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I grew up an Army brat and now am an old man but I salute every member of the armed forces today. When I think of the sacrifices made by generations of Americans, I grieve to see our nation going down the slippery slope of losing what they fought for — our freedoms, and facing the threat of nuclear war. What is wrong with our politics?
— A.B.
Dear A.B.: War is not merely a political issue; it is primarily a moral and spiritual issue. Political answers alone will not suffice. One of the most vivid signs of man’s rebellion against God’s order is the possibility of nuclear war. This possibility originates in the greed and covetousness of the human heart and is passed on from generation to generation.
The issue of legitimate national defense is complex, but as long as sin remains, war rages. Jesus told us that there would be wars and rumors of wars until the end of the age (Matthew 24:6).
But the most tragic result of man’s rebellion against God is eternal separation from Him. Jesus did not come to set up a new political system. He came instead to change our hearts and save us from our sins by His death and resurrection. He declared before His death on the cross, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36).
As citizens of this world, we can be grateful to have police and military forces to protect our cities and our shores. But most important is that we take the right step to insure that our souls are forever saved and “kept by the power of God through faith for salvation” (1 Peter 1:5).