From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When Jesus was resurrected from the dead, did the angel roll away the stone to let Jesus out?
— G.T.
Dear G.T.: The angel who came to the garden where Jesus’ body lay on Easter morning, rolled away the stone not to let Jesus out, for He was not bound by death, but when the stone was rolled away fresh air and morning light filled the empty tomb proving that the Savior had indeed risen from the dead.
The sepulcher was no longer an empty vault or dreary dormitory; rather it was a life-affirming place that radiated the glory of the living God. No longer was it a dark prison but a transformed reminder of the celestial light that sweeps aside the shadows of death. Jesus’ resurrection changed it.
No words of men or angels can adequately describe the height and depth, the length and breadth of the glory to which the world awakened when Jesus came forth to life from the pall of death. An anonymous poem was written some time ago and it is worth repeating:
He who is the Bread of Life, began His ministry hungering.
He who is the Water of Life, ended His ministry thirsting.
He who was weary, is our true rest.
He who paid tribute, is the King of kings.
He prayed, yet hears our prayers.
He wept, but dries our tears.
He was sold for thirty pieces of silver, yet redeemed us.
He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, but is the Good Shepherd.
He died and gave His life, and by dying destroyed death for all who believe.
When Jesus rose to life, He was victorious over Satan and death. There is life eternal on the other side because of Jesus Christ.