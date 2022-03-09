Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m about to graduate from college, and even though I know I should be excited, I can’t help but feel envious because it seems like just about every single person I know appears to be ahead of me in life.
Most of my close friends, for example, have already received amazing job offers or been recruited by major companies, but all of my job applications so far have been denied. I worked really hard in college, earned great grades and sacrificed a lot of my social life so that I could devote most of my time to studying, but none of it seems to be paying off for me yet.
How am I supposed to celebrate graduation when I feel like such a failure overall? Yes, I’ve earned a great degree with excellent grades, but it all feels so hollow to me right now. Help! What can I do about this gnawing feeling I get that I’ve been working too hard in one place with my head down? I’ve studied long and hard to earn this degree and so I’ve kind of put my current social life and future career connections on the proverbial “back burner” while I’ve roared through each college course I’ve attended these past few years. What can I do at this point to catch up?
— Feel Like I’ve Missed Out,
via email
Dear Feel Like I’ve Missed Out: Never forget that you are running your own race by yourself, for yourself and that you have much more control over things than you realize. First and foremost you have control over your attitude. Congratulate yourself; be grateful for your great work ethic and your ability to plow your way through to a college degree with good grades.
You have many options now available in front of you. Do your best to network more both professionally and socially. Be proactive on both fronts, and I think you’ll find that sometimes they overlap each other.
Also spend some time in quiet reflection. Now that you’ve accomplished this incredible goal of an outstanding college degree, what would you like to do with it? Where would you like to be in a year or two, and perhaps more importantly in five years from right now?
Don’t feel rushed; take regular blocks of time to sit and think with no time pressure upon you at all. Speak to many people, even those you don’t know well but who are on the fringes of your social circle. They may even be family friends near your parents’ ages that you have never really spoken with much about their careers and what they do for a living. You’ll find there are many people who will be happy to give you suggestions, ideas and even introductions into the various career paths. Something great is likely right around the corner for you, so focus on the excitement you’ll feel when just the right opportunity presents itself to you. There are many people who would love to be your current age and in your current position.