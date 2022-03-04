Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a young lady who just turned 20 and I attend a college near my hometown. I have a guy friend who went to my high school, and we’ve known each other well since we were 16.
For years and years, we’ve been platonic friends. But lately, he’s really grown into a man from a guy who kind of was a nerdy boy way back then. His character is fantastic and he’s very bright at school as well. I’ve noticed that in the last month I’ve started to daydream about dating him in a “serious” way.
Since we are very close friends, I know that he’s dated several girls on and off but never had a truly serious relationship. I also know that he is in between relationships right now.
My dilemma is that I’d like to go out on a real date with him, but I don’t want to disrupt our friendship or make him feel uncomfortable in any way. Should I say anything directly to him about how I currently feel? Or should I just stifle my feelings and keep him as a “friend only” kind of guy so that I won’t ever lose him as a friend?
— My Feelings Have Changed, Via Email
Dear My Feelings Have Changed: Your question and the dilemma you’re facing now is actually much more common than you might ever imagine. Over the years, I’ve received and printed in this column many letters from guys and girls mentioning situations loosely similar to the one you are experiencing right now.
I’ve also received tremendous feedback to those same letters over the years, and usually, the feedback expressed great encouragement for the friends to “go for it.” Many were writing in with firsthand experience at having eventually dated a person who was originally their platonic best friend.
One great thing about updating a best friend, if that were to happen, is that there is already a tremendous common bond and a great baseline of a trusted, honest friendship emanating from both parties.
Yes, the actual execution of commencing a formal date is indeed a very tricky situation to figure out. Therefore, I suggest a truly mild and gradual approach rather than a comment just blurting out immediate desire that might catch the other party off guard.
Perhaps you can arrange a few outings together beyond what you normally have done in the past. This can provide a subtle clue that you’re interested in a bit more but leaves plenty of bandwidth and margin of safety for your friend to proceed at his own pace accordingly. You can drop a few more subtle hints like water droplets on a sponge to see how they are absorbed.
Another idea would be to ask around your other circles of family, friends and acquaintances to see if you can find an example of two platonic best friends who eventually successfully dated and even married quite happily.