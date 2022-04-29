Dear Dr. Wallace:
Help! I did something very reckless and stupid and now because of this, I’m finding myself being blackmailed. A guy that recently met suggested that we keep in touch. I really liked him, so I agreed to keep in touch. Well, recently he started talking to me at school and then one day he gave me his telephone number. We’ve been messaging back and forth on our phones for a while now, and over time he started to flirt with me.
Eventually, one thing led to another, and he asked me if I could send him sexy photos. At first, I was hesitant, but ultimately, I worked up the courage to take a picture of myself in my bra and panties and texted it to him. I’ve never done anything like this in my entire life before, and even though I knew it wasn’t smart, the rush that I got from participating in such risky, rebellious behavior excited me in ways I’ve never known before.
Now, however, this guy that I sent the photo to is threatening me and telling me that if I don’t sleep with him, he’s going to send the photo of me to everyone he knows. I’m terrified and horrified, and I feel trapped. If anyone finds out about the photo, I’ll be in so much trouble and my parents will never forgive me.
What do I do and how can I protect myself from this guy’s manipulative behavior?
— Made a Big Mistake, via email
Dear Made A Big Mistake: I’ll spare you the lecture about how foolish your actions were, as this will allow us to focus entirely on what to do now.
You mentioned that you’ve seen this guy at school, so I’ll assume you are likely a high school student, as is he.
His behavior is indeed blackmail and in no way, shape or form should you ever even consider giving in to his blackmail in any format, large or small. In fact, you now need to cut him off immediately and you need to end his threats.
Since you do not want your parents involved, I suggest that you immediately contact a female counselor at your high school. Ask in advance for confidentiality, which I trust will be granted. Then explain to your counselor exactly what happened and in what sequence. Save any texts or voicemails he may have sent you about this subject matter, even the early ones requesting the pictures in the first place.
Yes, you did make a grand error in judgment, but now you need to have the blackmail end immediately.