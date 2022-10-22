Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a new college student this fall, and I’m quite surprised at how much of today’s college life seems to center around drinking alcohol. Yes, I knew there would be students here and there who would drink alcohol, but I was totally unprepared for how many students apparently drink heavily at weekend parties on and off campus.

