Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 19, and my husband is 21, and we have a 3-month-old daughter who is the love of our lives. We’re happily married and thrilled to be new parents. I’m a stay-at-home mom, and my husband works very hard six days a week so I can stay home to raise our daughter full-time. On Sundays, we go to church in the morning and then stay home to relax with our daughter for the rest of the day so my husband can get some quality time with her and me.
My mother thinks we should spend more time at her house and that we are being anti-family because of this! We live 40 miles away from my parents, and at least once a month, we spend a Sunday evening at their house and do the same for my husband’s parents. My mother still complains that we don’t spend enough time with her and my father, and she even guilt trips me about it.
— New Mother, via email
Dear New Mother: I would say that you are not being anti-family at all. Your husband and daughter are now the members of your own family, and your first responsibility is to them. The rest of your family, especially your parents, remains very important, but of course, your relationship with them has changed because your life has gone through new developments that involve new responsibilities. This is only natural. It may take a little time to work out a new routine that everyone feels comfortable with.