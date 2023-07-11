Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a 21-year-old female, and my boyfriend is exactly 20 years and three months old. I don’t really like to drink, but my boyfriend and his friends all drink every weekend. Lately he wants me to go out and buy alcohol for him and his underage friends. Some of these friends are as young as 17 and 18, so this makes me very uncomfortable.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Care team takes 'golden' care of seniors

Care team takes 'golden' care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.

Recommended for you