Dear Dr. Wallace:
I met my “unicorn” guy last year during COVID-19. He was my ideal person, and he cared about what I was thinking and feeling. But I blew it when we had a big, ugly fight (that I started), and the result was that we broke up.
Now I realize that I still love him, and I know from mutual friends that he’s not dating anyone new at the moment.
I’d like a second chance with him, but I really don’t know how to go about this. What’s the best way to reengage a love interest once you’ve driven him away?
— Remorseful Girl,
via email
Remorseful Girl: Pick up your phone, call him and apologize right away. He may or may not ever wish to date you again, but either way, this will be a good move. At the very least, it will bring closure and humanity to your failed relationship.
If you’re fortunate enough to find your apology is well accepted, then you might ask him to meet you in person so that you can tell him properly how sorry you are.
At that point, tell him the truth, which is that you miss him and wish you could have a second chance to make your relationship work. Accept the blame for the misunderstanding that caused the breakup and reiterate how sorry you are. Mention that being away from him gave you time to think things over and to realize just how much he means to you. Tell him that if he does not wish to go out with you again that you’ll accept that.
Being honest and forthright will give you the best opportunity to get a second chance. You may or may not succeed, but either way, be calm, respectful and earnest. With a little luck, things might move in a better direction for you.
And if he doesn’t want to go out with you anymore, at least you know you gave it your all. That’s always better than wondering what would have happened if you had only given it a try. If the romance is over, you can concentrate your efforts on finding someone else or just enjoy the freedom of being single for a period of time.