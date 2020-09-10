From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are times in my life, particularly when I am lonely, I feel close to making a decision to believe in Jesus Christ. Other times I feel that I should wait, and see if life can get better without depending upon religion. Why do people tell me this is a dangerous way to live?
— I.D.
Dear I.D.: People often have one of three reactions to the message of the Gospel. First, some people will deny the Gospel is true. They laugh and scoff and say, “This talk about sin and resurrection is foolish and ridiculous.”
Pride may prompt this scorn. Others fear what people would think, so they don’t give credence to God’s truth. Other fears also can keep us from committing our lives to Christ and following Him closely.
Some people delay. They say, “I’ll think about it and maybe make a commitment to follow Jesus some other time.” But it’s dangerous to delay making a decision, because you may never hear the Gospel again.
Another attitude toward God may be different. Some may not see another tomorrow. Others will make a decision for Christ, even though they know that being a believer may place them in a minority.
It’s tough to be a Christian in our world. But Jesus does not allow us to be neutral about Him. He demands that we decide about Him, and living for Him will cost us our pride. We just give up our sin, and He strengthens each person who comes to Him in repentance.
We need to be willing to take on Jesus’ unpopularity and the scorn that is often heaped on Him. What is your response to Jesus?
Denial or delay is a decision. Be bold and give yourself to Christ who gives the promise of eternity in Heaven. Today is the day of decision.