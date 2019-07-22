From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems strange to think that our society has every convenience imaginable, the best education at our disposal, and overwhelming resources to be the best people to ever live. When, then, are we confronted by the fact that we are the worst we’ve ever been?
— L.G.
Dear L.G.: Our modern philosophy of self-reliance and self-sufficiency has caused many to believe that man can make the grade without God. “Religion,” they argue, “may be all right for certain emotional people, but you can’t beat a man who believes in himself.”
Dr. Sigmund Freud, the Austrian neurologist and founder of psychoanalysis, said that religion is the universal obsessional neurosis. But a self-confident generation has likely produced more alcoholics, more drug addicts, more criminals, more wars, more broken homes, more assaults, more embezzlement, more murders and more suicides than any other generation that ever lived. It is time for all of us to begin to take stock of our failures, blunders — and yes, sin. It is time we place less confidence in ourselves and put our trust and faith in Almighty God.
But while our problems are enormous, our problems are not new. The young man in the Bible, often called the rich, young ruler, approached Jesus with his piety, his riches, and his greed. He wanted assurance of Heaven, but when Jesus told him he would have to “sell out” and follow Him, the rich man revolted. He found it impossible to give up what he had accumulated. He had a lofty estimate of his own importance (Mark 10).
Arrogance, pride and selfishness are all around us. These are the result of sin. But Jesus calls us out of that and into His realm where we can find mercy and grace. He has “delivered us from the power of darkness, and [translated] us into the kingdom” of God (Colossians 1:13, KJV).