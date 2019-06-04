Dear Dr. Wallace:
My guy and I have been engaged for three months, and we were planning to be married this summer. I’m 19, and he is 22. As I write this letter, he’s in jail and it’s entirely my fault he is behind bars.
Two weeks ago, we got into a huge argument because he said that I was flirting with his best friend. I wasn’t flirting; I was just being sweet to the guy. I have no interest in him whatsoever.
After the argument, my man went home, got a gun, then robbed a convenience store and got caught in the act. If I hadn’t argued with him, he wouldn’t be in jail. He will be sentenced next week because he pleaded guilty to the charge, as it was obvious they would convict him if there were to be a trial. Even if he is put away for a couple of years or more, I plan to wait for him because I love him. My parents are livid because they want me to get rid of him; they consider him to be a bad person because this is his second encounter with the law. They really don’t know my guy. He is sweet, kind and funny. They only see him as a convict who runs around waving guns in the faces of petrified store clerks.
What can I do to convince my parents that my man is not really a bad guy and he’s worth waiting for?
— Waiting Already, Newark, New Jersey
Dear Waiting Already: You are not responsible for your boyfriend’s crime. He is to blame, 100%. I doubt seriously if you will ever convince your parents that he’s a good guy and worth waiting for.
You are going to do what you want to do regardless of what I have to say, but I’ll say it anyway. It appears that he is a loser and waiting for him would be time wasted. Take this opportunity to move on.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m angry that you encourage all girls, even the mentally, emotionally and physically mature young women who happen to be teenagers, not to get involved with older guys. You are dead wrong in your assumption that older guys and teenage girls shouldn’t engage in romantic relationships. I’m 17, a gifted student and emotionally wise beyond my years. Why should I get involved with a guy my age who is mainly driven only by animal lust and thinks he wants to be an automobile mechanic if and when he ever graduates from high school? Ugh!!
I recently met a guy at a college lecture, and we have been seeing one another for over a month. He has taken me to a new level of being in love. He is simply wonderful: mature, intelligent, compassionate, and he cares deeply about our country’s future. He is 26 years old. What 17-year-old boy do you know of that has these marvelous qualities? Granted, we have an age difference, but shouldn’t each couple be considered via the maturity they demonstrate when together? I’m not afraid to give my name.
— Danielle, San Jose, California
Dear Danielle: You may be the rare exception in dating an older man, but in the great majority of cases where teen girls see older guys, the teen winds up the loser. Many men seek teen girls because they are unable to find women in their own age range who want to share a relationship with them. Many female teens feel flattered to have an older guy interested in them. But flattery often leads to a lot of problems! I stand by my advice that all young ladies under 18 should date young men within one to two years maximum beyond their age, as approved by their parents!