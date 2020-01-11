Dear Dr. Wallace:
Three years ago, I was a member of the National Honor Society and maintained excellent grades. I dropped out of school at the end of my junior year because I was pregnant and I decided to have my baby. I’m glad that I did so because I love her very much. She’s cute and precious, and I love her with all of my heart.
I’d like to continue my education, but I’d like to start in college, not high school, because I’m now 20 years old. I’ve mentioned this to my parents, and they have agreed to provide me the funds I’ll need for my college tuition. Is it legally possible for someone who has not completed high school to attend a four-year college? At this time, I’m not interested in getting an equivalency GED high school diploma or attending a community college.
— College-Bound Mom, Oklahoma City
Dear College-Bound Mom: A student who hasn’t earned a high school diploma can be admitted to any college or university if the administration department feels the student is capable of earning a degree. It’s up to each individual school, not the legal system.
You should visit your former high school and meet with a counselor there to arrange for your transcripts to be sent to the colleges and universities you are interested in attending. Explain your situation to the counselor, and ask for her or his advice on how you should best proceed in your local area. The counselor may know of a suitable university that would be open to accommodating you and also have the curriculum that fits your career goals. I commend you for seeking to further your education and better yourself.
A college degree will not only benefit you but also provide your daughter a more stable home — and you’ll be a role model for her to potentially attend college herself someday. I send my best wishes to you on your journey.
Dr. Wallace: I’m a girl who is 15 years old, and my best girlfriend always steals my boyfriends from me. They always start out liking me a lot, but then she comes around with her sweet talk and wiggles her backside at them, and she takes them away from me! What’s so weird is that when these boys start liking her, she drops them! I’ve been putting up with this for a long time, and I’m tired of being hurt and humiliated in this way. Why does she do this? And what can I do about it?
— No Boyfriends Left, Roanoke, Virginia
Dear No Boyfriends Left: The time has come for you to find another “best friend.” This girl doesn’t qualify, not even close. Her behavior demonstrates that she really is not your friend at all; she’s just using you. Her actions indicate her desire to hold power over you by taking your boyfriends away. It’s her ego trip, indicated by the fact that she drops these boys as soon as she has pried them away from you.
Now it is time for you to have the power.
Tell her that you’ll be spending your time elsewhere, and wish her luck with her social life. Seek out other girls who likely will become much better and truer friends over time.
It’s sad to think that those we consider to be friends are not always what they seem, but this is part of growing up and learning how to interact with others.
Consider yourself fortunate to learn this hard lesson for the first time at the age of 15 rather than later in life, when such deception could cost you far more than the attention of a teenage boy.