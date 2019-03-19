From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have noticed that young people avoid attending funerals and showing honor to the deceased. Is this their indifference or is it something else?
— N.R.
Dear N.R.: Adults have the responsibility of teaching the younger generations. While this may not be the philosophy of society today, it is certainly what the Bible teaches. There are many parents who try to protect their children from attending funerals or going to see the sick. Young people will not understand the importance of many things if they do not see correct behavior exemplified.
Nowhere has God promised anyone immunity from sorrow, suffering and pain. The world is a “vale of tears” and disappointment and heartache are as inevitable as clouds and shadows. Suffering is often the crucible in which faith is tested. Those who successfully come through the furnace of affliction are the ones who emerge like gold tried in the fire.
The Bible teaches that we can unmistakably triumph over bereavement. The Psalmist said, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning” (Psalm 30:5).
We should not peddle our sorrows and bewail our bad fortune — that will only depress others. But sorrow or mourning, when it is borne in a Christian way, contains a built-in comfort. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4).
Suffering is endurable if we do not have to bear it alone; and the more compassion that is expressed by loved ones, the less acute the pain because someone is there to share in the grief with us.
This is an important life lesson that must be taught and passed down to the next generation.