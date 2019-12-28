From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can we come near to God?
— F.S.
Dear F.S.: The first step to coming near to God is at the point of salvation. Those who enter into this relationship with Jesus Christ as Savior of the soul, have been connected to the Source: “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in Him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). This is called “being in Christ.”
When this happens, we also develop relationships with others who belong to the Lord. This helps us draw near to Him when we have fellowship with one another. The key to all of this, though, is the importance of spending time with God through the reading and studying of His Word and through prayer. This takes discipline and God stands ready to empower us to do what we know we cannot do in our own strength or will. He gives us the will — the determination — to do this. And when we do, we find strength for the journey, gaining wisdom each step of the way.
Many say, “Oh, that is not possible for me to do ... my life is very busy!” If such thoughts plague you, it is the devil putting them in your mind.
Every day has exactly 1,440 minutes. If we cannot find even 10 minutes each day to spend with the One who has saved us from our past sin, we will never lead the kind of life God desires.
We shouldn’t wait for spare time; there rarely is. God deserves the best minutes of our day. Just as we set time aside to eat, or to work, or to enjoy a form of entertainment, we should first carve out time to commune with God and to meditate on His truth. This is the key to life.