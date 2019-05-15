From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
So much is said these days about global warming. A leading magazine ran a story claiming that three-quarters of the earth’s land surface is under pressure from human activity, and that man will destroy the earth. Does the Bible speak to these issues?
— E.W.
Dear E.W.: The debate about global warming has gathered like a thunderstorm. While issues of natural resources and the environment loom on the political agenda, many special interest groups and activists, including some extremists, have attached themselves to this cause. Some public-spirited citizens are sensitized by the media who want to experience the debate.
Supporters of the movement calling for “environmental stewardship” often appear to worship not the God of heaven, but the god of nature. This is a dangerous form of idolatry in itself. The possible death of our planet by some type of ecological suicide is not God’s will. Nor will the earth be saved by legislation.
Some years ago, Newsweek magazine covered the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro and featured a global survey of nations to determine if “apocalypse soon” was a reasonable threat.
The Bible reminds us that God gave man rule over all the earth. We are simply the caretakers, but Earth belongs to its Creator: “The earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness” (Psalm 24:1). We should take seriously our responsibility to care for the earth; it is our home for now. We are to till the soil and work the land — not worship it. Our worship must be directed to the One who created the whole world and holds it in His mighty hands.
“In His hand are the deep places of the earth; the heights of the hills are His also. The sea is His, for He made it; and His hands formed the dry land. ... Let us kneel before the Lord our Maker” (Psalm 95:4-6).