From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been a Christian for many years and have lived a good life, but have failed to thank God for all his blessings. Now that I have cancer, I’m reluctant to pray for God’s help. What can I do?
– P.D.
Dear P.D.: It is never too late to repent of our prayerlessness. We must make prayer our priority, not just for times of suffering or joy. Prayer is really a place where we meet God in genuine conversation. When we pray and read his word, he will listen and answer.
It’s doubtful that we will ever understand our trials and adversities until we are safely in heaven. Someday when we look back, we are going to be absolutely amazed at how God took care of us and blessed us even in the storms of life. We face dangers every day of which we are not even aware. Nothing happens to God’s obedient children by accident. God has his purposes for what we experience. The Bible clearly states that God works everything together for good for those who love him (Romans 8:28).
This is why God will supply all of our needs according to his riches in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:19). What a promise this is for believers. The source of all blessing is God — his supply is inexhaustible.
The problem for many is that, as one writer put it, “Some people treat God like they do a lawyer; they go to him only when they are in trouble.” The truth is we need Christ as much in the good times as we do in times of adversity. We make the mistake that Christ’s help is needed only for sickrooms or in times of sorrow. This isn’t true. Jesus wishes to enter into every moment of our lives. It is never too late to pray.