From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am troubled by so much of society overlooking abortion as a right. My friends tell me Christians should not get involved in political debates, but I cannot keep silent about what God says. Am I wrong?
— T.A.
Dear T.A.: The Bible says: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20). God has not changed. His standards have not been lowered. He declares: “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life” (Deuteronomy 30:19).
The widespread acceptance of abortion is a symbol or sign of something deeper within our society that should concern us greatly. There is an overwhelming tendency to decide moral issues or questions only on the basis of whether or not they are convenient or bring pleasure to a person.
When political issues have moral and spiritual dimensions, we have a responsibility to speak for the truth. Abortion has divided our nation like no other issue in recent times. God places the highest value on human life. The Bible recognizes the unborn as being fully human (Psalm 139:16).
As Christians we have an obligation to show others what God says about living self-controlled lives and being responsible for our moral actions, as God defines them. We must never think that we can solve one moral crisis by condoning another, especially the crime of murder, for unrestrained abortion is nothing less than that.
Someone has said, “A wrong deed is right if the majority of people declare it not to be wrong.” By this principle we can see our standards shifting from year to year according to the popular vote. While it is right for Christians to have a voice in our culture, it is vital that we pray and ask the Lord to work in the hearts of those we know who have rejected Him, asking that the Spirit of the Lord to bring them to salvation (Romans 8:2).