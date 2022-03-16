Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a guy who is 16 and will turn 17 in April, and I’m very interested in recycling and being responsible throughout my lifetime to help our planet. Once I reached the age of 16 and 1/2, my father allowed me to get my driver’s permit and now allows me to use the family car a few hours per week.
When I first learned how to drive, gasoline was very expensive, but now it is absolutely outrageous! The good news is for the past year and a half I’ve gotten my family to be very organized regarding recycling, and since it was all my idea, my parents allow me to take any recyclable glass, aluminum or plastic to our local recycling center and to keep the money for my efforts.
Now, however, it almost seems I will be losing money to put gas in the car to drive to the recycling center! Do you think the prices that recycling centers pay for these materials will start to go up so that I can once again make this a profitable venture? Even if it isn’t, I’ll still keep doing it because I want to be a responsible person, but I’d sure like to make a little extra cash along the way.
— Interested in doing my part, via email
Dear Interested In Doing My Part: I commend you both for your interest in taking care of our planet — and you’re developing entrepreneurial instincts! Although I’m not sure whether or not prices paid for recyclable materials will rise in the near future, I do have a specific suggestion for you.
Simply tell the exact story you told to me to every friend, neighbor and acquaintance in person within driving distance of your home. You might even be able to post an advertisement in the local community newsletter for this purpose explaining your age, the reasons you’re doing this and the fact that you would like to make it a profitable venture. I trust there are other families and individuals in your neighborhood who would gladly collect their recyclables and allow you to pick them up for free on a designated day when you decide to take your recyclables to the recycling center. This way, you can build a lot more volume, and this will help defray your gasoline expenses and make your trip much more efficient both for yourself and for our planet!