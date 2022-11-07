From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a Christian and many of my friends say that they are also Christians, but we don’t seem to be on the same page. They understand Christianity as doing good things as they live but don’t know of a time when they “turned to the Lord in faith.” Is there a precise way to explain a Christian’s position?
— P.G.
Dear P.G.: We who are saved by the grace of God — repenting of sin against Him — have been redeemed by the blood of Jesus Christ. We haven’t given ourselves to a dead Christ, but to a living Christ. We follow a living Savior. We know our reason for existence. We know where we’ve come from, we know why we’re here, we know where we’re going. There comes a time in life when we make our own personal declaration to say yes to Christ, to admit that we’re sinners before Him and that we repent and turn from sin and live for Him.
Many people say, “Just believe,” and this is true, but this word — believe — is more than what people think it is. It means commitment, it means surrender; it means that we give everything we have to Jesus Christ. We exchange our will for His will, because He knows best what is good for us, and following Christ will lead us in His righteousness. The moment we receive Him, our names our written in the Book of Life.
Is your name in the Book of Life? Are you prepared to meet God? The Bible clearly calls out to each of us: “Prepare to meet your God” (Amos 4:12). When we have our sins forgiven and our iniquities covered by the blood of Christ, there’s hope, there’s joy, there’s purpose, and there’s meaning. Because He lives, we can face tomorrow. “Because I live,” Jesus said, “you will live also” (John 14:19).
