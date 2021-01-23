Dear Dr. Wallace:
My family and I live in a small town. I have a brother who has the best luck of any human I have ever seen.
He always seems to get good grades, plus he’s cute and everybody likes him. And when he does get a hard class at school that he doesn’t understand too well, it always seems that he’ll have a teacher who will tutor him to help him get a passing grade. He’s always finding things, too, like the time he found $20 on the grass outside of our local mall.
I, on the other hand, don’t often get really high grades. I just barely pass my classes. I’m OK-looking, and I don’t have as many friends as my brother does, but I do have a few really great friends. I’ve also entered many contests on our local radio station, but I don’t ever win anything.
And finally, whenever I do something wrong, I get caught and grounded by my parents. My brother, on the other hand, does a few sneaky things here and there, and he never seems to get caught. I asked him the other day why he never gets caught and I do. He said it’s because some guy named Ferris Bueller is his hero who taught him everything he knows. Who’s this Ferris, and what did my brother learn from him?
— Unlucky Little Bro,
via email
Dear Unlucky Little Bro: Good luck and bad luck do not exist in the way that most people think, and believe it or not, sometimes we make our own luck! In fact, one definition of luck in folklore says that luck is created when hard work collides with opportunity.
Some people use attitude to bring them what may appear to be luck. They expect a certain outcome and truly believe they are on the path toward it. Things might not always work out as planned, but those who have positive expectations do often have more things go their way than those who constantly expect doom and gloom.
It does sound to me as though your brother is modeling his behavior after the movie character Ferris Bueller. Your homework assignment is to watch the classic old movie titled “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and I’ll leave it up to you to determine if your brother has anywhere near the super skills the young Mr. Bueller demonstrated in that comedy!