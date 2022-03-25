Dear Dr. Wallace:
My fiance thinks that we should start going to couples therapy since we are now well on our way to getting married, but I don’t see the point. He’s the type who is always up for new ideas, and in this genre, I feel it’s likely overkill for us. All of the times I’ve heard my friends talk about going through couples therapy, their stories indicated to me that they really needed it in a big way. Some of the stories I’ve heard have even made me wonder why therapy would be considered to be a better option than simply moving on from the relationship immediately.
In my own case, things are going quite well in our relationship. We don’t have more arguments or fights than the average couple; in fact, I feel they are far fewer and more minor in scope than most. Not to mention, therapy sessions are not cheap, and with a wedding on the horizon, we need to save all of the money we can.
Do couples really need premarital counseling to enter into marriage successfully?
— Not big on therapy, via email
Dear Not Big On Therapy: As with most things in life, it depends. Different individuals and couples have various experiences and perspectives on this issue. It’s not a bad thing at all to consider premarital therapy. However, it’s absolutely not necessarily a prerequisite either.
Based on your letter, I’d advise you to have a deep, heart-to-heart talk with your fiance about why he feels it’s a good idea. Get him to be specific and then discuss the subject matter with him in a nonjudgmental way. He may provide you new insights into your relationship, or on the other hand, he may simply be curious to see what premarital therapy is all about.
Once he gives you his logic, then you’ll be in a position to either agree with him or stick to your original gut feeling. Consider his request sincerely. You can perhaps consider viewing this as an initial way to compromise with each other, and one way to compromise would be to agree to just one, cost-effective limited session to see where things go.
You plan to spend a lot of future time with this man, so work with him to find a path you can both agree upon. How a marriage starts is often how it goes forward from inception.