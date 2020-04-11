Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18, and this past fall, I started a complete “body makeover” program. I eat properly and exercise daily. In the past two months, I have lost 13 pounds. I still need to lose 10 more pounds, so I am staying on my program. Once I get down to my goal of 120 pounds, I intend to maintain that weight.
My mom is a fantastic cook, so we always have an abundance of great food around. Don’t get me wrong; I do not blame my mother. But she does force me to eat her heavenly mashed potatoes filled with cream and butter and smothered in chicken gravy, as well as her raspberry swirl cake covered with mounds of luscious whipped cream!
Those days of me wolfing down those types of foods are over. I now try just a very small taste instead of a huge serving — or two. I jog a mile or more every day, after I do my homework and before dinner. I really enjoy my workout.
But I do have one nagging problem since I started my program. I have a difficult time going to sleep. Could this be caused by my change in eating patterns? And how much sleep does a teen girl need per night?
— Working on a Plan,
via email
Dear Working On A Plan: Congratulations on your “body makeover” program! I realize it is difficult to forgo your mother’s delicious dishes, but those extra calories definitely add up, so you are right to watch your intake carefully.
Various research papers I’ve read over the years indicate that teens function best on eight to 10 hours of sleep per night. Here are a few tips for getting a good night’s sleep:
Avoid caffeine after 2 p.m., including soda, iced tea, coffee and
chocolate.
To create a stress-free environment, keep homework, cellphone usage and other nonslumber activities to a minimum in your bedroom.
Don’t exercise within three hours of bedtime. You’ll be too pumped up to sleep right away.
Keep your bedroom no warmer than 72 degrees F. Sweet dreams!