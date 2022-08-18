Dear Dr. Wallace:
I was once a great and reliable student. Then let’s just say I made friends with a girl who gradually exposed me to many things I had never even tried in my life.
Please understand I’m not blaming her; I’m just doing my best to explain my own personal story. She was fun, dynamic, impulsive and always the life of the party. I was kind of a bookworm student who stayed home, studied hard and got good grades. I have a few relatively tame friends that I hung out with from time to time, but once I hooked on to this new girl, she quickly became my best friend. We spent more and more time together and my other friends, ones that I suddenly considered to be kind of boring, fell by the wayside.
Well, I’ll cut a long story rather short. Let’s just say that I became involved with underage drinking of alcohol, experimentation with drugs and even a few other things I’m not too proud of and don’t really want to mention in a public letter.
My question to you is: At this point is my life ruined? My reputation at my school is no longer good, and my parents are beyond upset with me. The only good thing I can say is that this girl I elected to hang out with was recently incarcerated because she did some pretty bad things two weeks after her 18th birthday and now, she is facing the justice system as an adult. I’m only 17 and a half, and although I had a few minor scrapes with the law during that time I hung out with her, I fortunately didn’t do anything that created a permanent record or caused me to do any jail time. What can I do now? I feel I’ve burned all my bridges when it comes to my school and my former friends.
— Made Some Mistakes,
via email
Dear Made Some Mistakes: The great thing about life is that if we live long enough, truly want to make changes and ask for and seek forgiveness, we often are able to get second and even in some cases third chances.
It sounds to me that in your situation you simply need a fresh start and a corresponding second chance to get your life back on track. Start by facing everyone head-on in the utmost of sincerity. Apologize to those you feel you have slighted, ask for a second chance and promise to be a better person going forward. Explain that you feel you made mistakes and that you crave the opportunity to return to your former life.
Ask those around you, especially your parents, to judge you going forward by your new, current behavior starting from today and not continuously judge you on your past poor behavior. Mention to them that you’re not asking for your past mistakes to be forgotten, but that you’re simply requesting a fresh start and to be judged on how you act and behave now going forward.
You’re going to have to toe the line very closely right now. Don’t slip up, don’t revert to your previous behavior, and seek to go above and beyond to be helpful to your friends, acquaintances, family members and anyone else you interact with on a regular basis. Finally, take time to sit quietly for an hour or two and think about what happened. Forgive yourself for your past behavior, but at the same time tie that forgiveness to your character. This should motivate you to do your very best to behave in a manner that makes you feel proud of yourself going forward. None of us are perfect, but those who sincerely wish to make positive changes often succeed in doing so. I’m rooting for you to be one of those people.