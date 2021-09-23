Dear Dr. Wallace:
My younger brother is being bullied at school. I recently overheard him talking to my dad about it, and my dad responded by saying that sometimes bullying is a necessary evil that must be tolerated and can ultimately make the victim stronger. I know that my dad is a good person and cares about my brother, but something about his advice left me feeling unsettled. Is my dad wrong?
— Worried for My Brother, via email
Dear Worried For My Brother: I do not doubt that your father was well-intentioned in giving your brother this advice, but I do believe his advice to be wrong. If left unaddressed, bullying can levy significant mental and emotional impacts upon an individual. For this reason, it is critical for someone who has experienced bullying to process the many emotions and feelings that are likely to arise as a result of the incidents involved.
Your father appears to have the mentality of many members of older generations in believing that hardship and pain make men out of boys. While challenges and difficulties can indeed make a person stronger as a result of what they learn from the experience, this does not mean that no action should be taken when an individual is suffering. Bullying is absolutely not a rite of passage, and every child is entitled to a healthy and safe learning environment.
I advise you, as your brother’s older sibling, to step in and act as his support system during this time. Let him know that he deserves to feel safe and welcomed at school, and that bullying is not acceptable behavior. Perhaps the two of you can discuss the best way to navigate his situation and then confront the bullies in an appropriate manner by reporting their behavior to the adult authority figures at his school. Be present at this first meeting so that your brother will feel more comfortable explaining exactly what has transpired.
Above all else, however, be sure to emphasize to your brother that he is not alone and that he can always turn to you for unconditional support and guidance within your family, as this is very important for him to know.
Dear Teen Girls: Are teen girls receiving sex education information regarding abstinence and birth control before starting a sexual relationship? The answer is overwhelmingly NO!
According to studies administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among girls who were sexually experienced, surveys indicate that 83% state they didn’t get formal sex education until after they had had their first sexual experience.
Most girls ages 15 to 17 said they had at the time of the survey already completed an effective sex education class that included birth control and ways to say no to sex. Yet for many of the sexually active female teens, this class was too late because they had already been sexually active.
This information represents a missed opportunity to introduce medically accurate information at an earlier age, according to the researchers. The study also noted 15% of teen girls ages 15 to 17 used a birth control method the first time they had sex. It may be that sex education classes could begin at an age of 14 years or even slightly younger to be more effective overall. The key is to present accurate and informative facts before any physical activity occurs. The sooner young teen girls can ask any and all questions they may have, the more they will be able to make informed decisions for themselves.