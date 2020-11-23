Dear Dr. Wallace:
My situation is not such a serious problem, but I still need your help, if you have time to consider my issue.
Last year, I was dating a boy I really liked. We had plans to attend the prom, but a few weeks before the prom, he broke up with me and said he had decided to take another girl instead. Due to this, we stopped speaking in person, but interestingly, we have remained friends via text since then. When school reopened after the COVID-19 stoppage, I started dating someone else, and I’m very happy with my new boyfriend. He’s fun, handsome and treats me really well all of the time.
Then, about six weeks ago, my ex-boyfriend started texting much more frequently and said he wanted us to get back together again and that he made a huge mistake “moving on” from me. He says he’s sorry he hurt my feelings and that he still cares deeply for me.
Do you think he’s being honest, or is it likely that he is just jealous that I am happy these days without him in my life? Oh, and one more thing — for some crazy reason, I just can’t get past his usage of the phrase “moving on” (from me) that he wrote in a text several weeks ago. That phrase just struck me like a lightning bolt for some reason. It makes me feel bad about myself — as if he had decided back then that “moving on” from me was a good idea.
— Unhappy With My Past, via email
Dear Unhappy With My Past: Indeed, I agree your ex is likely jealous you are happy without him, so I suggest you keep things that way for now. Your ex is obviously between relationships and is now looking back to you to hopefully fill his present void. But remember that you yourself said that you’re very happy with your current relationship, so I suggest you focus your energy on that one, not your past one.
And since you are still quite sensitive to how your last relationship ended, perhaps it would be wise to ask your ex to kindly not communicate with you anymore other than just as friends.