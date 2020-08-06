Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m considered by some of my family members to be a “clean freak.” I shower at least twice a day, even if I’m not dirty. I wash my face and hands thoroughly multiple times a day.
Is it possible that I have a compulsion or an anxiety about cleanliness? Let me also say that I have had this trait for over a decade now, but I’ve taken it to another level now that we are living in the era of COVID-19. I’m totally obsessed with hygiene, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s like my mind has a light switch that is permanently turned on.
Am I normal, or am I a true “freak of cleanliness?” (This is my preferred title rather than “clean freak.”)
— Cleanliness Makes Me Happy, via email
Dear Cleanliness Makes Me Happy: The majority of the population showers once a day. However, for those who live in or near a hot part of the earth, some people do shower more often as a cooling technique.
A minority of people shower in the morning after waking up and again before going to bed.
Nature did not design the human body to be stripped of its defenses twice a day. Preserving your skin’s health and pH allows the skin to kill microbes.
People with sensitive skin may find that showering more than once a day dries out their skin. If you continue to shower frequently, and it dries out your skin, you may need to seek a dermatologist.
It’s really a case of your aligning your personal hygiene values to your daily routines. The good news is there are excellent moisturizers on the market these days. There’s no doubt that you will be among the most vigilant citizens who aim to avoid the dreaded COVID-19 virus.
The key is balance. By all means, protect yourself, and stay very clean, but do take care to protect your skin and your health by replacing your skin’s natural, essential oils, too. I’d say that you are diligent but not a freak. Cleanliness is an admirable trait as long as it’s accomplished in a healthy, balanced way.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16, and so is a guy I’m dating. My sister and her husband are the parents of a 2-year-old baby boy. They go out to dinner every week or so, and to help them out, I volunteered to babysit. I don’t charge them any money to watch my niece.
On the nights I babysit, I would enjoy having my boyfriend spend a couple of hours with me. He is a great guy and treats me with respect. My sister and her husband have met my boyfriend, and they both have independently told me that they like him. Neither of us smoke, drink or do drugs, and we are both virgins and plan on staying that way. We’re both only 16, but we are pretty responsible kids.
My problem is that my sister doesn’t think it would be a good idea to have my boyfriend over when I’m babysitting, but she did say that she would relent if you agreed that my boyfriend could visit me when I babysit. So, here’s my letter because she dared me to write to you!
— Free Family Babysitter,
via email
Dear Free Family Babysitter: I never say yes to guys visiting their girlfriends when the girlfriend is babysitting. Over the years, I’ve never decided to change this particular philosophy, despite many creative and persuasive pleas to do so. My take on this topic remains the same. Taking the responsibility to care for a child, with or without receiving pay, calls for a sitter’s 100% attention to the safety and well-being of that child, and that eliminates boyfriends who will no doubt distract even the most diligent and well-intentioned babysitters.