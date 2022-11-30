Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m planning a new exercise routine to improve my health and also to lose some weight. We all already know that walking is healthy, but I’m wondering if it is better to walk faster or to walk longer?

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.

Polls busy for runoff early voting

Polling places throughout Georgia reported strong early voting turnouts Monday for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

New ambulance begins service

Firefighters at Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 6 marked the first day of a new ambulance’s service life with an age-old tradition.