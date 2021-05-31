Dear Dr. Wallace:
I just received the shock of my life last week! On the very day I turned 18, my dear sweet mother smiled sweetly, said, “Happy birthday, dear!” and then, after handing me a nice card and a few gifts, told me she is going to start charging me rent immediately.
My jaw dropped to the floor. I’ll admit that I never saw this coming. Yes, my mom is a single parent, but she has never once asked me to contribute one penny to our household expenses. She’s allowed me to keep all of my babysitting earnings that I’ve made over the past year.
I sat down and thought about it, and I think she has recently been struggling financially due to COVID-19. She lost her good job as a waitress at a nice place where she made really good money in tips.
I can appreciate that finances are tough right now, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to pay rent just to keep living at home. What do you think about this new development?
— Still in Shock, via email
Dear Still In Shock: Welcome to adult life! At 18, you are officially a legal adult, and your mother’s request sounds like her way of welcoming you to adulthood. At least she did so with a sweet smile, as you pointed out!
If you have a job, even a babysitting job, then I do feel you should help out by paying a portion of your earnings to rent.
Your letter did not mention specific details about your current life. Do you work now, or are you planning to get a job soon? Are you planning to attend a junior college in your area upon high school graduation?
In any case, I feel the amount of rent you pay should be tied to what you can reasonably earn. If, for example, you do find a good part-time or full-time job, you can hopefully negotiate a fair amount based upon your earnings. I trust your mother will be reasonable, and I trust you’ll still be better off financially under your mother’s roof than trying to move out on your own at this early stage in your life.