Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and I have been dating for over six months. My parents have seen him many times. They like him a lot, and I know he likes my parents because he tells me that he does and he always speaks to them respectfully, but a problem has recently cropped up. When he first started picking me up for dates, he would come into the house and assure my parents he would bring me home on time before my 10:30 p.m. curfew. That happened for about the first two months. Then he decided instead of coming in, he would simply wait in his car and honk his horn for me to come out. That didn’t last very long because after the second time, my parents put an end to it.
For the next four months, he faithfully parked his car, came inside our house and went through my parents’ drill: “Where are you going? Who’s going to be there? Make sure you behave like a gentleman, and make sure you’re back by 10:30 p.m.”
Now my boyfriend says he’s tired of being asked the same old stupid questions time after time. He wants to be allowed to stay in his car and honk his horn for me again. He has never failed to bring me home before my curfew — always safe and sound! I can honestly tell you that he is a gentleman, if you know what I mean. Please give me your take on my unique situation.
— “Honkette,” via email
Dear “Honkette”: Surely a young man can walk from the curb to your front door without complaining! Being allowed to take a wonderful young lady such as you out on a date is quite a privilege. Therefore, I agree with your parents. If your boyfriend wants to continue seeing you, he should willingly engage in this courtesy, especially because it means so much to your parents. Finally, I would postulate that he has a touch of a lazy streak in him. Keep an eye out for that in the future to see if there are other areas of his life where he prefers a “horn honk” versus actually completing a task correctly with a little physical effort.