Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve heard quite a bit from my parents and other adults about the dangers of fentanyl. Some of my classmates are similarly worried, but others think it’s no big deal.
In your opinion, what’s the truth about fentanyl? Is it really as dangerous as some people make it out to be? Could it be one of the most dangerous substances circulating these days?
— Worried About
Fentanyl, via email
Dear Worried About Fentanyl: Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and can be as much as 100 times stronger than morphine. Today it is the main contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.
There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. This second category is extremely dangerous, and its manufacture is unregulated and unsupervised by medical and pharmacy professionals. “Street” fentanyl is another story altogether, and the dangers are both real and potentially extremely severe.
Use of fentanyl can create to various degrees effects that include extreme happiness, drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, sedation, tolerance, addiction, respiratory depression and arrest, unconsciousness, coma and even death, as we sadly know all too well these days. So yes, fentanyl is the most dangerous drug widely available in today’s underground markets. Stay away from potential exposure to this substance at all costs,
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m not sure if you’ve heard of my situation before, but because of your experience, I’ll bet you probably have. That’s why I want to ask you for your advice.
I’m a guy who is 17 years old and my best friend in the world is a 17-year-old girl. Our families are close friends, and I’ve known her ever since we attended second grade together.
We’ve always been platonic friends, and we’ve tended to switch between being goofy and sarcastic friends over the years. Our families have been going on vacations together for years!
Well, this past summer we hung out together along with a lot of other friends, and I was able to see her even more than usual. One weekend we went out to camp at a local lake and campground, and when she went swimming in the lake, I must admit that I looked at her in a much different way for the first time.
I’ve known her so well as only a platonic friend, but now that we’re both older and starting to mature, I have this desire to ask her out on a date. However, I don’t know how, or if I should even consider doing this.
What do you think? Should I just forget about it and keep her as a great friend — or should I “risk it all” and ask her out on a real date sometime? I’m so nervous typing this email to you that my hands are actually shaking.
— My Feelings Have Changed, via email
Dear My Feelings Have Changed: I can appreciate where you are coming from regarding this situation, but I’ll encourage you to not feel as though you’d have to “risk it all” by asking her out. By this I mean there is a way to test out your idea with a limited downside!
Having said that, I would encourage you to ask her out, but do so in a way that’s as casual as possible and leave plenty of “outs” for each of you so that your underlying friendship is never in question.
How best to do this? I suggest that at a good moment when you are alone with her, that you tell her that you have something to run by her. Then tell her just how much you value your friendship with her and that you’d never want to jeopardize that under any circumstances.