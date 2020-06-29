Dr. Wallace:
I’m ready to get on an exercise routine. I’m a 17-year-old girl who could use a little more fitness and stamina — well, maybe even more than a little! After thinking about it and getting some encouragement from friends, I’ve decided to hit the road with some regular aerobic exercise. So, my question is, what do feel is better: jogging or walking briskly? My father says I should run, but at a modest pace to start with. My mother holds the opposite opinion. She is encouraging me to begin taking brisk walks with her and her lady friends who walk together about five days a week.
— Ready to Hit the Road, via email
Dear Ready To Hit The Road: Most fitness consultants agree that walking briskly gives you roughly the same benefits that jogging does; it just takes a little longer. Walking also has other distinct advantages. A brisk walk burns about 300 calories per hour and builds endurance while simultaneously toning muscles — especially legs, hips and buttocks. Additionally, walking is virtually injury-free due to less impact and lower speeds.
I extol the virtues of walking. I briskly walk 2 to 3 miles or so every morning — even if I’m out of town. In fact, I find it quite enjoyable to take a brisk walk through a new area when things are relatively quiet in the morning, as that is often a great time to soak up the scenery and the unique vibe that each place offers.
I agree with the idea of joining a group, no matter which activity you ultimately settle upon. You’ll enjoy the social aspect of exercising together, and you’ll likely be much more consistent if you face the expectation of meeting regularly. Then, once you become a more seasoned and experienced aerobic walker or jogger, you’ll be happy to participate in both group events and those you opt to enjoy on your own in solitude.