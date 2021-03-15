Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a lot of friends, and I enjoy partying, but I never get too wild. Some of my guy friends like to drink a lot and get drunk. I will admit that sometimes the core group of my friends will end up binge drinking and generally partying to excess. I’ll be gentle and just say “excess” rather than listing the gory details, which are entirely predictable given this type of behavior. I don’t mind taking a drink or two myself at times, but I definitely prefer not to engage in full-blown binge drinking. So far, everyone in my circle of friends is no worse for wear. However, since these episodes are ongoing, I’m just wondering lately how dangerous it is to binge drink.
— Not a Hardcore
Drinker, via email
Dear Not A Hardcore Drinker: First of all, binge drinkers usually don’t drink alone, so the very dangerous factor of peer pressure comes into play, with potentially fatal results. Young people in a group of close friends tend to egg each other on to drink more and more. This is beyond reckless, dangerous and irresponsible.
Why do some groups of young people do this? This is an immature activity where new drinkers aim to increase their independence and acceptance in front of a group of potential new friends. Binge drinking actually is related to hazing, another terrible and often tragic activity that is similarly ill-advised.
Anytime an individual consumes an unhealthy quantity of alcohol in a short period of time, it can be extremely dangerous to not only the drinker, but also, sadly, to innocent people who later cross the drinker’s path.
Another sad fact associated with binge drinking is that oftentimes a very drunk person will do even riskier things when encouraged by other drunken friends.
My recommendation to you is to never, ever be present for or participate in a binge drinking episode, no matter how much you drink or do not drink yourself.