From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am shocked to hear the deplorable language used by the majority of people these days whether in business meetings, on television, or in the classroom. Does the Bible address cursing, and does God consider it sin?
— B.L.
Dear B.L.: A reporter once asked several people to describe sin. One young man said, “You know what sin is when you get a feeling in your gut that something’s wrong.” In a blogged response to the online article, another person said he always felt dirty using foul language but didn’t think it would send him to Hell. God does not overlook sin; He forgives sin when people humble themselves and repent.
What we’ve come to call four-letter words have always been considered vile. But the most awful word known to man is the word “sin” because it gathers up all the wickedness mankind expresses. Three letters make up three little words, but their message packs a powerful blow — Sin Is In! Some ask, “What is it in?” The answer: “Sin is in everyone who lives.”
The Bible tells us that we should let no corrupt talk come from our mouths (Ephesians 4:29). Sin manifests itself in people’s hearts. Men, women, and children need to be told that they are sinners. This is what God declares. People can make a mistake, an error, or a psychological twist, but God calls it sin. That’s the bad news.
But there is also good news. God loves the sinner. Sin’s remedy has been provided for through the forgiveness of Jesus Christ. God sent Jesus down from Heaven to wipe out the very thing that holds us hostage to guilt, shame, and utter hopelessness.
He has crushed sin’s power through His abundant love and all we have to do is accept His gift. God proclaims, “I will cleanse them from all their iniquity… and I will pardon all their iniquities” (Jeremiah 33:8).