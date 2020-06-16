From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
During the pandemic it was reported that some doctors were helping women abort their babies at home by taking a pill since many could not travel to an abortion clinic.
One mother said she chose abortion because she did not want to have another girl since she already had three daughters and had hoped for a boy.
I was stunned to learn that gendercide is legally practiced in other parts of the world. Is abortion really the same as gendercide?
– A.G.
Dear A.G.: The practice of gendercide has led to a serious imbalance of the sexes in China and North India. There are many reasons why people support abortion and this is one of them.
In many societies it affects girls more than boys. The traditional preference for boys in many cultures has combined with the trend for smaller families and the ability to determine the sex of a child while still in the womb.
Much to the dismay of many Americans, this procedure was actually being debated in the United States Congress some years ago, with strong support for allowing parents to rob the innocent of their right to life because they happen to be the wrong gender.
Widespread acceptance of abortion is symbolic of something deeper within our society that should also concern us greatly. This is the tendency to decide moral issues on the basis of whether or not they are convenient or bring pleasure to a person. In addition, many who are told their children will be born with defects end up delivering healthy babies.
We have dismissed God, resulting in skewed thinking and consciences that are desensitized to right and wrong; making moral decisions solely on what “fits in” with our individual preferences.
Encourage your heart by reading Psalm 119:16.