Dear Dr. Wallace:
I went out with this guy for coffee, and everything was great. We talked easily for a long while and discovered that we have many things in common. This first casual meeting (we were introduced by mutual friends) was going so well that I certainly thought he was going to ask me out again for a future date.
But instead of asking me out, when we stood up to leave, he surprisingly asked me if he could kiss me! I was very surprised on two levels. Firstly that he wanted to kiss me in a mall on a Saturday afternoon after talking to me for one hour, and secondly that he asked me verbally and just stood there looking at me waiting for an answer. Trust me, the 10 seconds that followed were beyond awkward. I literally didn’t know what to do, so I said nothing, but I leaned in and kissed him on the cheek. I simply then told him I had a nice time and that I’d talk to him later. Then I turned and walked away. I kept going all the way out of the mall and into the parking lot and right into my car. I never looked back, not once.
I guess a light kiss after a first one-hour meeting could be considered harmless, but it was weird how he brought it up. The moment was not spontaneous and kind of creepy in a way. The funny thing is that he’s a decent guy and it’s a shame this tarnished our nice hour of good conversation. Is it normal for a guy to ask a girl for permission to kiss her?
— An Awkward Start,
via email
Dear An Awkward Start: Apparently this young gentleman was striving to be very polite in asking for your permission to kiss you, and it could be he wanted to convey to you that he found you attractive in a potentially romantic way. Yet of course there are other ways he could have demonstrated that tastefully over time.
Because the two of you were strangers when you met each other at the mall, perhaps he felt he needed permission before trying to kiss you. Some young ladies in a similar situation to yours might be all right with a kiss that early on, while others may not wish to kiss someone who was a complete stranger just an hour before.
In any case, it appears from my viewpoint to be harmless, even though I agree his request in advance was awkward. Had he simply leaned in upon leaving and kissed you lightly and quickly on your cheek, wouldn’t you have felt better about the whole first date?
He likely deserves a second date, if you are comfortable enough to consider one. And if that date does occur, I suggest you come prepared with something humorous to say to him in advance to break any lingering tension or awkwardness that may remain from your first meeting. Perhaps say something like, “I’d like to ask your permission to enjoy a nice dinner with you tonight!”
Dear Dr. Wallace: My boyfriend and I have been dating for over two years. We met in high school and now we are both 19 years old. We get along great and have a lot in common. I really thought he was the love of my life and that we were destined to be together forever, but now I’m not so sure. I found out he has been continually lying to me for the past several weeks.
Those lies, unfortunately for me, were all related to something huge. I just discovered he has another girlfriend. I now feel that I’m in the midst of a dilemma. Do I fight to keep him, or do I break up with him?
— Lied to Repeatedly,
via email
Dear Lied To Repeatedly: Dump this guy! He’s lied to you on several occasions. You can do much better. You mentioned potentially “fighting to keep him,” but that is one fight you absolutely want to walk away from.
Even if you were to “fight” and retain him, then you’d have a guy who already demonstrated that he thought so little of you that he dated other girls behind your back. Say goodbye and good riddance immediately and never look back. Trust me: You’ll feel much better about yourself in time when you look back on this experience.