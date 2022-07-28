I just graduated from high school and found an excellent summer job that I really enjoy. I start college in the fall, and since the campus is only a half-hour from my high school, I plan to live at home for at least the first year or two to build up some savings before I move out of my parents’ house.
Although I’ve only been at this job for a month, the manager seems to think I’m doing great work, and I’m going to be promoted in the middle of August to take on more responsibilities and even more hours. I think this is great because I’ll be able to earn more money and build my savings at a much faster pace. They also plan to let me work some weekend hours at this job once I go to college. The problem I’ve run into, however, is that my parents just announced they’re planning to take a trip to Ireland in three weeks and my sister and I have been invited to go with them.
I also have a big dilemma because I would need to take 10 days off work to go on this trip and I fear that I’ll lose my promotion, my extra hours and all of the momentum I’ve built up so far. So, my question to you is, should I pass on the Ireland trip entirely so that I can stay and work or should I just go on the trip and if it costs me my job, so be it?
Dear Ireland: If I were in your shoes at your age, I would go on the Ireland trip! This is a great opportunity for you to see this beautiful country, meet some of your relatives and do so at your father’s expense, since he is setting the trip up for all of your family together.
Yes, later in life you could always try to visit Ireland yourself, but life gets very busy and international travel can be expensive, so you never know when you might get this opportunity again.
As for your job, I would take comfort in knowing that there is a worker shortage currently in the United States and many companies desperately need good workers to fill job openings in many industries. Recently hourly wages have increased due to the imbalance of supply and demand. This creates a beneficial employment environment for you.
So, with your current job, I suggest that you immediately meet with your supervisor or manager and let this person know the full truth. Explain that you love the job, you’d really like to come back and work hard for the balance of the summer upon your return and that you’d like to continue working some part-time hours on weekends once you go back to college in the fall. Your chances should be good to stay on board even part time. And if they can’t or won’t retain you for any reason, then you can immediately restart your job search elsewhere. I trust you’ll be able to find good work soon and restart building up your savings quickly.
