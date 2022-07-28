Dear Dr. Wallace:

I just graduated from high school and found an excellent summer job that I really enjoy. I start college in the fall, and since the campus is only a half-hour from my high school, I plan to live at home for at least the first year or two to build up some savings before I move out of my parents’ house.

— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…