Dear Readers:
We have recently received a number of inquiries about how those with mental health disorders should approach dating relationships. Given the volume and intensity of the letters on this topic, we will create a “series” on this topic, each Tuesday for the next five weeks. Our team will devote a portion of the column to offering advice on this subject. Using this series format will allow us to explore a single topic in greater depth and detail, so I am hopeful that readers of the column will find it both informative and interesting. If feedback is positive, we will aim to continue to apply this series format to several other of today’s most relevant topics in the future.
Statistics on the prevalence of mental health disorders indicate that about one in four adults suffer from a diagnosable mental health condition in a given year. Despite their pervasiveness in modern society, however, there is still a significant stigma attached to mental health disorders, which can make dating with a mental health condition an isolating and challenging experience. Of course, the difficulty of entering into a romantic relationship as someone with a diagnosable mental health disorder will vary depending on the type of the disorder and its severity. Regardless, having a mental health disorder of any kind can make navigating the world of modern dating all the more complicated and confusing.
Next week, in an effort to assist those with mental health disorders who are looking to enter into healthy romantic relationships, we will publish our first piece of advice on this topic. In the meantime, the column will continue with its standard, familiar “question and answer” format, but please stay tuned for the next week’s initial installment of this series. Feel free to present any information, experiences or questions you may have on this subject, and we shall seek to provide as much comprehensive and targeted information as possible.