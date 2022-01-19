From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

The internet is filled with more danger than good things. It just seems that modern technology has given a platform for everyone to talk about themselves and some say that people’s obsession with it is dangerous. Does the Bible address this?

— I.S.

Dear I.S.: The internet can be used to preach God’s Gospel, and with a quick tap pornography can pop up. There seems to always be good and bad to every form of new technology. Wisdom and self-discipline is required when using the technology of the day, just as it was when television came into existence.

The Bible says, “For [people] will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God” (2 Timothy 3:2-4).

Obsessing about “self” is destructive, and pride is a universal problem. Scripture tells us that the Lord hates six things and one of those is pride (Proverbs 6:16).

This is perhaps the greatest sin because it seems to lead to all others.

The letter “i” sits in the middle of this little word with a great big ego. No one can expect victory and inward rest until the “i” has been conquered. God commands us to “humble ourselves.” That is our job!

If we are to live above the clouds, the sin of pride will have to be confessed and forsaken. It is deadlier than the poison of a rattlesnake. It stunts, stifles, weakens, and destroys Christian victory. Pride comes from looking only at ourselves; meekness comes through looking at God. “For all that is in the world — … the pride of life — is not of the Father but is of the world” (1 John 2:16).

