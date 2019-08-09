From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There was a day when society held in high regard the man or woman who were “people of their word.” The daily news is filled with deceit and despair. People from all walks of life rise and fall. Is integrity a lost virtue? What does it really mean to be a person of integrity?
— P.D.
Dear P.D.: Integrity means that if our private life was suddenly exposed, we’d have no reason to be ashamed or embarrassed. Integrity means our outward life is consistent with our inner convictions. Our young people want to see integrity, honesty, truth and faith lived out.
Integrity means a person is the same on the inside as he or she claims to be on the outside; they remain the same when alone in a hotel room a thousand miles away from home. People of integrity can be trusted and exhibit behavior and character above reproach. Being pure in conduct includes honesty and integrity in dealing with our fellow man.
There can be a price to pay for exhibiting true integrity. There are those who may not be included in social gatherings because their very presence may rebuke others, bringing to mind their guilt from bad behavior. Families may even scorn other family members who live differently because of their integrity. An employee may find his advancement blocked; teenagers may be laughed at by their peers because they choose not to engage in immoral activity or their refusal to partake of alcohol and drugs.
Integrity can be restored to a society one person at a time. The choice belongs to each individual and the source is Jesus Christ. When we live by His truth, we possess integrity. “Have a good testimony among those who are outside, lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil” (1 Timothy 3:7).