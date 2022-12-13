From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a small business owner and my company has earned a respectable standing in the community. I’ve worked hard not to be a taskmaster, but I do expect all my employees to serve the company with honesty, integrity and a good work ethic. In recent months, I’ve come under fire by an employee who is rebelling against my company policies by stirring up trouble in the community against my business. Some friends have encouraged me to soften my policies, but I cannot in good conscience change how I’ve always conducted my business. Am I wrong?
– B.C.
Dear B.C.: The story is told of a young president of an East Coast company who instructed his secretary each morning not to disturb him, because he had an important appointment. One morning the chairman of the board arrived unannounced and said, “I want to see Mr. Jones.” The secretary answered, “I’m sorry, he cannot be disturbed.” The chairman became angry and banged open the door. When the chairman saw the president of the corporation on his knees in prayer, he quietly backed out of the office and softly closed the door. He asked the secretary, “Is that usual?” She responded, “Yes sir, every morning.” The chairman replied, “No wonder we come to him for advice.”
The Bible says, “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally” (James 1:5). Integrity is the glue that holds our way of life together. There may be those who react to our way of life in scorn; others may take offense at another’s unshakable faith but still they respect honesty, truthfulness and a personal faith in Jesus Christ. A man of integrity can be trusted. “You have upheld me because of my integrity, and set me in your presence forever” (Psalm 41:12, ESV).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Nora Lott Haynes, the governor’s appointee to the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation, feels a lot more needs to be done to address mental health issues in Georgia.
The first confirmed sighting this calving season of a North Atlantic right whale mother — named Medusa — and her newborn calf was documented Dec. 7.
The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.
The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…
The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.
The toy aisles at Walmart were in an annual frenzy Saturday morning as 84 local children enjoyed an early Christmas shopping trip with officers helping with Cops and Kids.