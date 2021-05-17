From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

It seems America has drifted far from its traditional values of God, family and country, even to the tragic accounts of ministers once respected and looked up to as people who speak for God. How does this happen?

— T.V.

Dear T.V.: Morality and traditional values have declined in America over many years because its people have forgotten God. Satan has deceived the hearts of the people — persuading us to disobey God — and join his [Satan’s] tragic train of captives plodding to their doom. This great deceiver has betrayed our culture and convinced leaders in government, media, the universities — and even many churches — that wrong is right. The reality of daily life shows that Biblical morality has little place in the lives of most people. By and large, the secular culture will accept any values, beliefs, and behavior, so long as it is not noticeably Christian.

The Scripture teaches that God hates immorality, but today immorality is glorified and excused while purity is scorned; morality is laughed at and thought to be “old-fashioned.” Secular culture militates against Biblical virtues and, sadly, the church often follows close behind. As principles and values are crushed, even some Christian leaders are charmed by sin’s allure and have fallen from grace. The fact that immorality is rampant throughout the nation doesn’t make it right.

The Apostle Peter warned of this over 2,000 years ago. “Be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Resist him, the Bible tells us in the following verse, and be steadfast in the faith.

Too many people want to have one foot in the world and one foot in the kingdom of God, and it’s like straddling a fence. It doesn’t bring contentment and it’s certainly not acceptable to Almighty God. When we declare ourselves for God — and obey Him — an inner peace will come.

More from this section

+3
Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…

+8
Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.