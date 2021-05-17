From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems America has drifted far from its traditional values of God, family and country, even to the tragic accounts of ministers once respected and looked up to as people who speak for God. How does this happen?
— T.V.
Dear T.V.: Morality and traditional values have declined in America over many years because its people have forgotten God. Satan has deceived the hearts of the people — persuading us to disobey God — and join his [Satan’s] tragic train of captives plodding to their doom. This great deceiver has betrayed our culture and convinced leaders in government, media, the universities — and even many churches — that wrong is right. The reality of daily life shows that Biblical morality has little place in the lives of most people. By and large, the secular culture will accept any values, beliefs, and behavior, so long as it is not noticeably Christian.
The Scripture teaches that God hates immorality, but today immorality is glorified and excused while purity is scorned; morality is laughed at and thought to be “old-fashioned.” Secular culture militates against Biblical virtues and, sadly, the church often follows close behind. As principles and values are crushed, even some Christian leaders are charmed by sin’s allure and have fallen from grace. The fact that immorality is rampant throughout the nation doesn’t make it right.
The Apostle Peter warned of this over 2,000 years ago. “Be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Resist him, the Bible tells us in the following verse, and be steadfast in the faith.
Too many people want to have one foot in the world and one foot in the kingdom of God, and it’s like straddling a fence. It doesn’t bring contentment and it’s certainly not acceptable to Almighty God. When we declare ourselves for God — and obey Him — an inner peace will come.