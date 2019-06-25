Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m terribly disappointed that you told a girl to “tell” on her brother just because she caught him and a few friends drinking beer at a party. That’s really no big deal. Maybe he was just having a sip to find out what beer tasted like. Aren’t you aware that teens go through a period of experimenting with a lot of different things?
I’ve had a few beers myself and decided I didn’t like the taste, so I’ve never tried it again. I think “tattling” is a worse crime than drinking a beer. I think teens learn a lot about situations and themselves by being able to experiment with things when they’re with their friends and away from parents. It’s really part of growing up — a rite of passage. Do you know what is not part of growing up? It’s turning on your siblings by turning them in for any little transgression they may commit. If I told on my siblings every time I noticed something questionable they did, I would never have time to study or have a social life myself! So come on now, you must realize that in this day and age, nobody — and I mean nobody — likes or respects an informant. Please reconsider your answer; it’s not hip nor in tune with reality. Every teen knows it’s never right to tell on a sibling — ever!
— Loyal Sibling, via email
Dear Loyal Sibling: Would you inform your parents if you knew your brother was experimenting with cocaine? What if he had a loaded gun in his possession? Would you tell your parents? You would be making a huge mistake if you didn’t.
Alcohol is highly addictive and has caused an enormous amount of trouble for some drinkers, as well as impacted family and loved ones.
There is a law stating that the legal drinking age is 21, and it exists for a very good reason.