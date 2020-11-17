Dear Harriette:

I have been married for 10 years, and we have three kids. We were high school sweethearts and each other’s first loves and never dated other people before we were married. I would say we are happily married. My husband works late often and takes a lot of work trips.

Maybe I ignored all the signs, because he has been seeing someone else for the past year. He came to me and completely confessed and told me that he is in love with someone else. As you can imagine, I was a deer in headlights to hear this. He said that we rushed into this marriage, and he now wants time to discover life and other people. I was so stunned that I told him to leave and haven’t spoken to or seen him in three days. I’m trying to gather myself to figure out what is next and where to go from here, but I just don’t know. Any advice for women that have been cheated on? I am lost.

— Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken: You and your husband need to talk. Schedule a time when you two can sit down and discuss the situation. Find out what he intends to do, and that includes how he plans to care for the family. Suggest that the two of you go to a marriage counselor. This can be helpful even if you decide to divorce. You will need to sort through finances, child care, property — everything. And you will likely need emotional support that your husband cannot give you.

