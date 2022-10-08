From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m studying the scientific formulas and the motion of astronomical bodies with the hopes of becoming a doctor of science in order to serve mankind in a good way. I grew up in church but have come to doubt much of what I heard as a child. It seems unreasonable to me that one creator could put the world in place. The Big Bang theory seems more plausible. Why do intelligent people believe religion over science?
— S.S.
Dear S.S.: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1). Everything in the universe — absolutely everything — owes its existence to God. Look up on a starry night and you will see the majesty and power of an infinite Creator. What astronomers and scientists have discovered about space show the mighty works of Almighty God. The psalmist wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands” (Psalm 19:1, NIV).
Astronomers tell us that every star moves with precision along its celestial path. To ignore the detailed rules of the universe would spell ruin to a star. The laws of nature are fixed, and for a star to ignore those laws would be folly — if it were even possible. If the laws in His material realm are so fixed and exact, would God be haphazard in the spiritual realm, where the eternal destinies of billions of people are at stake? No! Just as God has equations and rules in the material realm, He also has equations and rules in the spiritual realm.
God’s formula for the human race is to accept His Son, Jesus Christ, as “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6) Without faith, the Bible says, “it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Setting a beautiful table for a family and friends to gather around for meals and celebrations is certainly an art form, and it is something that must be carefully curated. Most people begin by covering the table with a tablecloth or place mats to protect its surface. However, it’s what goes…
A national study titled “Our Vanishing Shoreline” published in 1955 gave a stark assessment of shorelines along the Atlantic Coast that remained for public recreation.
Lucky, the golden retriever best known for his skills as a “silent reader,” brought his talents to FACES preschool this week to celebrate the Read Across Georgia initiative.
After two hours of discussion Wednesday night, Brunswick City Commissioners voted to approve an application to annex and rezone a parcel at 3210 and 3302 Glynn Ave., paving the way for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 with three commercial units.
Margi Humphries walks outside St. Mark’s Towers early every morning to watch the sun rise above the marsh in her backyard.