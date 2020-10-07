Dear Doctors:
I’ve heard that a lot of people don’t get enough vitamin D in their diet. What about getting it from the sun? Is that too risky? Also, what happens if you don’t get enough?
Dear Reader: Vitamin D is a fat-soluble nutrient that our bodies require in order to absorb calcium from the intestines. That calcium is then used to harden the tissues of the skeleton, a process known as mineralization. Vitamin D is also crucial to bone growth, plays a role in managing inflammation, helps prevent involuntary muscle spasms and aids in the regulation of blood phosphorus levels.
Not getting enough vitamin D makes it difficult to maintain adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus, which can cause bones to gradually become thin and brittle. Together with calcium, vitamin D also helps protect older adults from osteoporosis. In children, a lack of the vitamin can lead to rickets, a disease that interferes with mineralization. Rickets is a sometimes painful disease, marked by poor skeletal formation and soft, weak bones that can become malformed.
When our skin is exposed to sunlight, our bodies become natural vitamin D factories. The energy in ultraviolet rays triggers a complex chemical reaction that, along with help from the liver, kidneys and certain cellular structures, results in the formation of vitamin D. The nutrient is also naturally available in fatty fish, including tuna, mackerel, salmon and sardines, and in smaller amounts in certain foods such as beef liver, cheeses, egg yolks and some mushrooms. However, we don’t eat these foods in large enough quantities to satisfy our body’s ongoing need for vitamin D. To help make up for a potential deficit, a range of prepared foods are fortified with the nutrient. These include orange juice, breakfast cereals and dairy products, as well as some soy, rice and noodle products.
The amount of vitamin D that you need to maintain optimal bone health depends on your age.